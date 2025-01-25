Callahan and North Carolina Central host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-18, 1-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (5-14, 2-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts South Carolina State after Morgan Callahan scored 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 90-55 win against the Pfeiffer Falcons.

The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. North Carolina Central ranks sixth in the MEAC with 25.5 points per game in the paint led by Callahan averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 25.2 rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 4.9.

North Carolina Central is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

The Eagles and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callahan is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mekayla Lumpkin is averaging 3.1 points for the Bulldogs. Shaunice Reed is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

