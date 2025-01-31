Calhoun and the Saint Louis Billikens host conference foe Fordham

Fordham Rams (12-8, 6-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-14, 2-7 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Donaldson and Fordham visit Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis on Saturday.

The Billikens are 5-6 in home games. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 3.4.

The Rams are 6-3 against conference opponents. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Donaldson averaging 8.0.

Saint Louis averages 68.3 points, 8.6 more per game than the 59.7 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 61.4 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 77.6 Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 6.4 points. Calhoun is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Donaldson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.