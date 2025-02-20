Cal visits Virginia following Lattimore’s 30-point outing

California Golden Bears (21-6, 9-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 5-9 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Cal after Latasha Lattimore scored 30 points in Virginia’s 80-67 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers are 8-7 in home games. Virginia is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Bears are 9-5 in conference matchups. Cal is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia scores 70.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 63.5 Cal allows. Cal has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Golden Bears meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lattimore is averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili is averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Bears. Marta Suarez is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.