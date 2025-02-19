Cal visits Virginia after Lattimore’s 30-point performance

California Golden Bears (21-6, 9-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 5-9 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays Cal after Latasha Lattimore scored 30 points in Virginia’s 80-67 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers are 8-7 on their home court. Virginia is third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Lattimore leads the Cavaliers with 8.6 boards.

The Golden Bears are 9-5 in ACC play. Cal scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Virginia scores 70.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 63.5 Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Lattimore is averaging 18.1 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili is averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Bears. Marta Suarez is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.