Cal Poly visits Jones and CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on Cal Poly after Jemel Jones scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 83-79 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners are 7-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs are 1-8 in Big West play. Cal Poly has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Bakersfield scores 74.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 84.3 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hardy is averaging 9.7 points for the Roadrunners. Jones is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

Owen Koonce is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.