Cal Poly visits CSU Northridge after Adams’ 25-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (10-15, 4-9 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-7, 9-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Cal Poly after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 81-80 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors are 7-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 4-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly leads the Big West scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keonte Jones is averaging 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks for the Matadors. Adams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarred Hyder averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Owen Koonce is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.