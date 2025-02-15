Cal Poly visits Adams and CSU Northridge

Cal Poly Mustangs (10-15, 4-9 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-7, 9-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -10.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces Cal Poly after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 81-80 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors are 7-2 on their home court. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 4-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

CSU Northridge is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keonte Jones is averaging 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks for the Matadors. Adams is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Owen Koonce is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.