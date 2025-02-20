Cal Poly hosts UCSD following Koonce’s 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (22-4, 12-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-16, 4-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -13.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts UCSD after Owen Koonce scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 89-85 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 6-4 on their home court. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Koonce paces the Mustangs with 5.3 boards.

The Tritons have gone 12-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 17-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Poly scores 79.8 points, 17.3 more per game than the 62.5 UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koonce is shooting 52.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler McGhie is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 16.8 points. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 22.6 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.