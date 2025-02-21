Cal Poly hosts UC Riverside after Pickens’ 27-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-10, 11-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-17, 4-11 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Cal Poly after Nate Pickens scored 27 points in UC Riverside’s 87-66 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 6-5 in home games. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Owen Koonce averaging 3.7.

The Highlanders are 11-5 against conference opponents. UC Riverside is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Poly averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 73.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 83.3 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koonce is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Isaac Jessup is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.