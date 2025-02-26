Cal Poly hosts conference foe UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (16-11, 10-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (11-15, 6-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces Cal Poly in Big West action Thursday.

The Mustangs have gone 6-6 in home games. Cal Poly averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gauchos are 10-7 in conference matchups. UCSB has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly scores 57.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 58.8 UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 40.2% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Gauchos match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Marin is shooting 31.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Gauchos. Skylar Burke is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.