Cal Baptist and Seattle U meet for conference matchup

Seattle U Redhawks (3-22, 0-12 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-16, 7-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Cal Baptist and Seattle U face off on Thursday.

The Lancers are 4-8 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Redhawks have gone 0-12 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Cal Baptist scores 64.8 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.0 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The Lancers and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nhug Bosch Duran averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Khloe Lemon is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 10.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Christeina Bryan is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

