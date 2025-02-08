Cal Baptist and Grand Canyon square off in conference showdown

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-5, 7-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-11, 4-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Grand Canyon in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Lancers have gone 7-5 at home. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Dominique Daniels Jr. averaging 11.7.

The Antelopes have gone 7-1 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is the WAC leader with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 9.3.

Cal Baptist averages 72.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 67.9 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Antelopes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Moussa is averaging 6.3 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Daniels is averaging 17.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

Brennan is averaging 10.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.