C.J. Ham talks ninth NFL season, position battles amongst offense

(WDIO) – With the dog days of summer just around the corner, it’s Vikings training camp that’s starting to heat up with position battles all over the field.

One position that’s as locked in as ever, the fullback position, manned by Duluth Denfeld’s own C.J. Ham, entering his ninth professional season.

“Everything’s great, man. Going into your ninth year, it’s an absolute blessing to be able to come out here and continue to do what I love. The body’s feeling great and we’re just out here excited to compete,” said Ham.

The fullback position is anchored between the quarterback and running back, two positions that have seen great change for the Vikings.

First up, the quarterback battle between NFL vet Sam Darnold and rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy fresh off the heels of winning the national championship with Michigan.

“You will at some point see J.J. consistently getting a little bit more than ‘one’ reps there. But at the same time, I feel like Sam is in the right to take the bulk of those reps early on here without getting into depth charts and things like that. It’s just a standpoint of how we need to practice, the comfort we’re trying to build,” shared head coach Kevin O’Connell.

As for the running back position, a face turned from foe to friend, Aaron Jones.

The halfback spent seven seasons in Green Bay, but has crossed the border to become a Viking. Jones was always someone that Ham kept an eye on though.

“It’s definitely a little different at first,” said Ham. “I’ve always took the time back in the years we competed against each other to go over and say what’s up to them and say ‘hey man, you’re a dog, keep doing what you’re doing.’ So now having him on this side has been nice.”

That friendship has helped quite a bit, according to O’Connell.

“What has probably been the coolest thing is watching [Jones] and C.J. really lead that group as if Aaron’s been here for multiple, multiple years and that’s just the impact of the human being and leader that Aaron has.”

The Viking’s training camp runs all the way until August 22nd in Eagan.