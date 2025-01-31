BYU visits UCF after Hall’s 34-point outing

BYU Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts BYU after Keyshawn Hall scored 34 points in UCF’s 91-87 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Knights are 10-2 on their home court. UCF averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Cougars are 5-4 in conference games. BYU is 0-1 in one-possession games.

UCF averages 79.9 points, 12.5 more per game than the 67.4 BYU gives up. BYU averages 81.0 points per game, 2.3 more than the 78.7 UCF gives up.

The Knights and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Richie Saunders is shooting 50.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.