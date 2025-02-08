BYU visits Cincinnati following Thomas’ 20-point performance

BYU Cougars (15-7, 6-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-9, 3-8 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts BYU after Day Day Thomas scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 93-83 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Bearcats have gone 8-4 at home. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 6-5 in conference matchups. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.9.

Cincinnati averages 71.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 68.5 BYU allows. BYU scores 16.8 more points per game (80.7) than Cincinnati allows (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.8 points for the Bearcats. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Richie Saunders is averaging 15.1 points for the Cougars. Egor Demin is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.