BYU plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (24-8, 15-7 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (23-8, 14-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against No. 12 Iowa State.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 14-6, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. BYU averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Cyclones are 15-7 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

BYU averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 9.9 more points per game (80.0) than BYU allows (70.1).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cougars won 88-85 in the last matchup on March 5. Richie Saunders led the Cougars with 23 points, and Joshua Jefferson led the Cyclones with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 6.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jefferson is averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.