BYU hosts Omier and Baylor

Baylor Bears (13-6, 5-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 4-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits BYU after Norchad Omier scored 22 points in Baylor’s 76-61 win over the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 10-1 on their home court. BYU is sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Bears are 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU scores 80.4 points, 12.6 more per game than the 67.8 Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Trevin Knell is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Nunn averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. VJ Edgecombe is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.