BYU hosts Colorado after Gibb’s 21-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-9, 1-7 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Colorado after Delaney Gibb scored 21 points in BYU’s 81-76 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Cougars have gone 6-4 at home. BYU ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

The Buffaloes have gone 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Buffaloes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibb is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Frida Formann is averaging 13.6 points for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

