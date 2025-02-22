BYU faces No. 19 Arizona following Saunders’ 22-point game

BYU Cougars (18-8, 9-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 12-4 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on No. 19 Arizona after Richie Saunders scored 22 points in BYU’s 91-57 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats are 11-2 on their home court. Arizona is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 39.7 points in the paint. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats scoring 5.9.

The Cougars have gone 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Arizona makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). BYU has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the last 10 games.

Saunders is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Egor Demin is averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.