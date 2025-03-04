BYU Cougars play in Big 12 Tournament against the UCF Knights

UCF Knights (11-17, 4-14 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (13-16, 4-14 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against UCF.

The Cougars have gone 4-14 against Big 12 opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. BYU is sixth in the Big 12 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 5.3.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 action is 4-14. UCF has a 7-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

BYU’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.0 per game UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is shooting 39.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Knights. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

