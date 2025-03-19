BYU and VCU square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

VCU Rams (28-6, 18-3 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (24-9, 15-7 Big 12)

Denver; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU faces VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 15-7 against Big 12 opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. BYU is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 18-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 5.1.

BYU averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is averaging 16 points for the Cougars. Dallin Hall is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Max Shulga is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Clark is averaging 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.