Byrd, San Diego State Aztecs to visit Davidson, Nevada Wolf Pack

San Diego State Aztecs (12-5, 5-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-8, 3-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Byrd and San Diego State visit Nick Davidson and Nevada in MWC action Saturday.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-3 in home games. Nevada is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Aztecs are 5-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Nevada makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). San Diego State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Davidson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Byrd is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Aztecs. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.