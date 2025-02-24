Buttry and Eastern Kentucky host Jacksonville

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12, 11-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (16-12, 10-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Jacksonville after Turner Buttry scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 80-74 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins are 8-3 in home games. Jacksonville is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 11-5 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 16.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Colonels. Mayar Wol is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

