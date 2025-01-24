Butler plays DePaul after Telfort’s 25-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-8 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-11, 1-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on DePaul after Jahmyl Telfort scored 25 points in Butler’s 80-78 overtime loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-5 in home games. Butler is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-8 against Big East opponents. DePaul scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Butler’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Blue Demons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Jacob Meyer is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.