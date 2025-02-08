Butler faces Marquette, aims to break 6-game skid

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 2-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler comes into the matchup with Marquette as losers of six in a row.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 in home games. Butler is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles are 7-4 against conference opponents. Marquette is second in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Olivia Porter averaging 3.4.

Butler scores 63.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 56.5 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Porter is averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.