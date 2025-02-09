Butler Bulldogs face the Marquette Golden Eagles on 6-game losing streak

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 2-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler heads into the matchup with Marquette as losers of six in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 at home. Butler has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette is third in the Big East giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

Butler makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Marquette has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is averaging 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.