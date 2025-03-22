Butler and UIC play in NIT

UIC Flames (15-17, 11-11 MVC) at Butler Bulldogs (15-17, 5-14 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and UIC square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 5-14 against Big East opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Butler allows 63.2 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Flames’ record in MVC play is 11-11. UIC has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is averaging 12.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Krystyna Ellew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Keke Rimmer is averaging 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.