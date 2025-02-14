Bush leads Prairie View A&M against Southern after 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-20, 3-8 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-9, 10-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Southern after Braelon Bush scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 78-67 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Jaguars have gone 8-0 in home games. Southern has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 3-8 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is 3-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern scores 76.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 85.4 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.5 points. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

Marcel Bryant is averaging 9.8 points for the Panthers. Tanahj Pettway is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.