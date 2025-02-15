Burton leads Western Carolina against Furman after 22-point showing

Furman Paladins (13-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-14, 1-9 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Furman after Jada Burton scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 70-68 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts have gone 6-6 in home games. Western Carolina is seventh in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Paladins are 3-6 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Carolina makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Furman averages 69.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 70.6 Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 9.9 points and five assists for the Catamounts. Avyonce Carter is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tate Walters is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

