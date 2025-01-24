Burton leads Notre Dame against Virginia after 28-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-10, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-10, 2-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Virginia after Markus Burton scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 77-69 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-3 in home games. Virginia averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Irish are 2-5 in ACC play. Notre Dame has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame scores 11.0 more points per game (74.9) than Virginia allows to opponents (63.9).

The Cavaliers and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Saunders is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tae Davis is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.