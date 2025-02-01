Burton leads Notre Dame against Miami (FL) after 26-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-10, 4-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-17, 0-10 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Miami (FL) after Markus Burton scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 71-68 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-8 at home. Miami (FL) has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish are 4-5 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.2.

Miami (FL) averages 75.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.4 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame’s 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (49.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 8.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

Allocco is averaging 9.8 points for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 0-10, averaging 71.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.