Burton leads Notre Dame against Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Louisville after Markus Burton scored 32 points in Notre Dame’s 97-94 overtime win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Fighting Irish are 8-3 on their home court. Notre Dame is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 12-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Louisville allows. Louisville scores 9.0 more points per game (79.7) than Notre Dame allows (70.7).

The Fighting Irish and Cardinals square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Burton is shooting 43.7% and averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

Reyne Smith averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

