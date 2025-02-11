Burton leads Notre Dame against Boston College after 23-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 4-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Boston College after Markus Burton scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 65-63 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Eagles are 7-6 on their home court. Boston College is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-8 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Boston College is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. Chad Venning is shooting 56.3% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Tae Davis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Burton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

