Burton and Notre Dame host SMU

SMU Mustangs (19-6, 10-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-14, 5-9 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces SMU after Markus Burton scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 75-60 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-4 in home games. Notre Dame has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mustangs are 10-4 against ACC opponents. SMU is fourth in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.7.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Mustangs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 21.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.