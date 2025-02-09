Burrows leads Syracuse against Wake Forest after 28-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-14, 1-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-13, 3-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Wake Forest after Sophie Burrows scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 93-87 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange have gone 5-7 in home games. Syracuse is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons are 1-10 in ACC play. Wake Forest has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Syracuse is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 62.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 72.4 Syracuse gives up to opponents.

The Orange and Demon Deacons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burrows is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Georgia Woolley is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Elise Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 24.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

