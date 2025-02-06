Burrows leads Syracuse against Virginia Tech after 22-point performance

Syracuse Orange (8-13, 2-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-7, 6-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Virginia Tech after Sophie Burrows scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 70-67 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies have gone 10-3 at home. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 15.4 assists per game led by Mackenzie Nelson averaging 3.3.

The Orange are 2-8 against ACC opponents. Syracuse averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Virginia Tech makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Syracuse averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Virginia Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Matilda Ekh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Burrows averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Georgia Woolley is shooting 28.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.