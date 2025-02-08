Burks and Texas State host Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (9-12, 6-5 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (10-12, 4-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Western Michigan after Saniya Burks scored 22 points in Texas State’s 68-60 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Bobcats are 3-9 in home games. Texas State averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos are 4-7 on the road. Western Michigan is sixth in the MAC giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Texas State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Destiny Terrell is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Spitzley is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Broncos. Marina Asensio is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 56.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

