Burke and the UCSB Gauchos visit conference foe CSU Fullerton

UCSB Gauchos (14-11, 8-7 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-18, 5-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaliyah Stanton and CSU Fullerton host Skylar Burke and UCSB in Big West play Thursday.

The Titans are 4-7 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 8-7 in conference games. UCSB ranks second in the Big West shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

CSU Fullerton averages 60.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 59.0 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 62.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 62.9 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is shooting 39.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Marin is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.