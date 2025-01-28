Buffalo visits Spitzley and Western Michigan

Buffalo Bulls (17-2, 6-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-10, 5-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Buffalo after Hannah Spitzley scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 81-70 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 5-4 at home. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 5.1.

The Bulls are 6-2 in MAC play. Buffalo leads the MAC scoring 76.3 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

Western Michigan makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Buffalo averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Western Michigan gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asensio averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Spitzley is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Chellia Watson is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.