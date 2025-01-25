Buffalo visits Akron following Watson’s 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (16-2, 5-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Akron after Chellia Watson scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 72-55 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips are 6-4 on their home court. Akron is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 5-2 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Akron averages 65.0 points, 7.1 more per game than the 57.9 Buffalo allows. Buffalo scores 10.0 more points per game (76.1) than Akron gives up to opponents (66.1).

The Zips and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakia Rasheed is averaging 6.9 points for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Watson is averaging 19.4 points for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

