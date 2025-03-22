Buffalo, UMass play in NIT

UMass Minutewomen (17-14, 11-8 A-10) at Buffalo Bulls (25-7, 14-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and UMass meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls have gone 14-6 against MAC teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Buffalo is first in the MAC with 16.2 assists per game led by Lani Cornfield averaging 5.4.

The Minutewomen are 11-8 against A-10 opponents. UMass is fourth in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Yahmani McKayle averaging 3.5.

Buffalo makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). UMass has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

McKayle is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.