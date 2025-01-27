Buffalo takes on Central Michigan following Sabol’s 25-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-10, 3-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (6-13, 1-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Central Michigan after Ryan Sabol scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 90-77 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls have gone 4-4 at home. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Batchelor averaging 4.7.

The Chippewas are 3-4 in MAC play. Central Michigan has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

Buffalo’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Chippewas meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.