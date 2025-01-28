Buffalo takes on Central Michigan following Sabol’s 25-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-10, 3-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (6-13, 1-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Central Michigan after Ryan Sabol scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 90-77 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls have gone 4-4 at home. Buffalo is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Chippewas have gone 3-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is third in the MAC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Jakobi Heady averaging 6.7.

Buffalo’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and Chippewas face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Batchelor is averaging 7.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Sabol is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Heady is averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.