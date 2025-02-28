Buffalo plays Eastern Michigan in conference showdown

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-24, 1-14 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (22-5, 11-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Buffalo in MAC action Saturday.

The Bulls have gone 12-2 in home games. Buffalo has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-14 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan allows 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.6 points per game.

Buffalo averages 74.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 76.8 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is averaging 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 18.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

