Buffalo hosts Ball State following Sabol’s 24-point game

Ball State Cardinals (9-11, 3-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (7-13, 2-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Ball State after Ryan Sabol scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 75-69 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. Buffalo averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 3-5 in MAC play. Ball State is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Buffalo is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Buffalo allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Sebastian Gorosito is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10 points. Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.