Buffalo Bulls face the Bowling Green Falcons in MAC Tournament

Bowling Green Falcons (18-12, 11-7 MAC) vs. Buffalo Bulls (24-6, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Bowling Green meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Bulls have gone 13-5 against MAC teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Buffalo leads the MAC with 16.6 assists per game led by Lani Cornfield averaging 5.6.

The Falcons’ record in MAC action is 11-7. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Amy Velasco averaging 4.7.

Buffalo’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 70-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Chellia Watson led the Bulls with 24 points, and Velasco led the Falcons with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Velasco is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

