Bueckers leads No. 7 UConn against St. John’s after 20-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (13-10, 3-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (22-3, 13-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn plays St. John’s after Paige Bueckers scored 20 points in UConn’s 77-40 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 10-1 on their home court. UConn has a 22-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Storm are 3-9 against conference opponents. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tara Daye averaging 1.3.

UConn makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). St. John’s has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Red Storm face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 12.7 points and 2.9 steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.