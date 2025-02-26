Bueckers leads No. 5 UConn against No. 22 Creighton after 23-point game

Creighton Bluejays (23-4, 15-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts No. 22 Creighton after Paige Bueckers scored 23 points in UConn’s 86-47 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Huskies are 11-1 on their home court. UConn scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 29.4 points per game.

The Bluejays are 15-1 in Big East play. Creighton has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn allows.

The Huskies and Bluejays meet Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Bueckers is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Lauren Jensen is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

