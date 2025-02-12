Bueckers and No. 7 UConn host St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (13-10, 3-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (22-3, 13-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn hosts St. John’s after Paige Bueckers scored 20 points in UConn’s 77-40 win over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 10-1 in home games. UConn is 18-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Red Storm are 3-9 in conference play. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 11.8 assists per game led by Ber’Nyah Mayo averaging 3.3.

UConn averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Red Storm match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 12.7 points and 2.9 steals for the Red Storm. Mayo is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.