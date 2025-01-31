Bucknell plays Navy following Sofilkanich’s 21-point game

Navy Midshipmen (14-6, 6-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-9, 6-3 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Navy after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 54-49 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Bison have gone 7-2 at home. Bucknell has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Midshipmen are 6-3 against Patriot opponents. Navy averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Bucknell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Midshipmen square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Sabino is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Sofilkanich is averaging 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.